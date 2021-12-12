Democracy works. Pelanda sulla Pax americana di Biden (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Chi scrive lanciò nel 1993 il programma di ricerca Free community, basato sul corso di dottorato di ricerca International futures presso la University of Georgia finalizzato a disegnare un’alleanza delle democrazie. Il problema cui si cercava soluzione era che, dopo la crescita del dopoguerra, ogni democrazia stava mostrando i primi segni di regressione in termini di ricchezza diffusa socialmente e questo a causa di welfare inefficienti (il caso dell’Europa) o insufficienti (quello americano) e dell’impatto della concorrenza sleale dei Paesi emergenti. La soluzione studiata – abbozzata nel libro “Il fantasma della povertà” e rifinita nel volume “La riparazione del capitalismo democratico” – mostra l’utilità e necessità di compattare gradualmente un mercato globale delle democrazie per rafforzare in ciascuna il modello di capitalismo di massa attraverso standard comuni, tra cui il fair ...Leggi su formiche
putino : Titolo del paper: CHINA: DEMOCRACY THAT WORKS. Giuro, non mi sono inventato niente. -
CPJ: 'Number of journalists behind bars reaches global high'...draconian 2020 National Security Law imposed in response to the city's historic pro - democracy ... Ethiopian journalist Dessu Dulla, who works at the Oromia News Network, talks on his mobile phone ...
CGTN: Democracy should not be decided by 'self - appointed judges,' China says in white paper... not arbitrarily decided by a few self - appointed judges." Democracy, the white paper titled "China: Democracy That Works" said, is "an ideal" that has always been cherished by the Communist Party ...
An undemocratic ‘summit for democracy’?ON Dec 9-10, the United States hosted an online “Summit for Democracy”, which it claimed was to “focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies” and to “defend democracy and human rights at ...
Ranked-choice voting works. New Jerseyans deserve to try it. | OpinionPolitics is far from sexy, but it is through voting we can rebuild roads and bridges, counter climate change, and define the community in which we want to live.
