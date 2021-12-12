Crystal Palace-Everton (12 dicembre, ore 18:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Il Crystal Palace è quattordicesimo in classifica dopo aver perso le ultime tre partite giocate, mentre l’Everton ha due punti in più ed è dodicesimo. Anche i Toffees ne avevano perse tre a fila ma lunedì scorso hanno battuto l’Arsenal rialzando un po’ la testa. Dopo un ottimo inizio di stagione le Eagles hanno faticato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Ilè quattordicesimo in classifica dopo aver perso le ultime tre partite giocate, mentre l’ha due punti in più ed è dodicesimo. Anche i Toffees ne avevano perse tre a fila ma lunedì scorso hanno battuto l’Arsenal rialzando un po’ la testa. Dopo un ottimo inizio di stagione le Eagles hanno faticato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

