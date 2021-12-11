NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCUltime Blog

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 | la carica di Doublelift per i team NA | “Portate a casa il trofeo”

Doublelift, uno dei giocatori di League of Legends con più titoli nella scena nordamericana, ha voluto ...

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, la carica di Doublelift per i team NA: “Portate a casa il trofeo” (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) Doublelift, uno dei giocatori di League of Legends con più titoli nella scena nordamericana, ha voluto inviare un messaggio di incoraggiamento a tutte le squadre che partecipano al PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. Doublelift, otto volte campione LCS, ha infatti augurato buona fortuna ai team nordamericani Ghost Gaming, Knights e XSET e li ha caricati in vista della competizione esports, chiedendo a queste tre squadre di “portare a casa il trofeo”. “Il campionato Globale per gli esports di PUBG Mobile si sta svolgendo proprio ora. Spero che possiate dargli uno sguardo”, ha poi aggiunto Doublelift. Il messaggio è parso essere una ...
TGA 2021, tutti i vincitori: It Takes Two è il più premiato, grande serata per Microsoft e Square Enix

..."ENGH" Sholokhov Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi James "Crowder" Crowder Kim "kkOma" Jeong - gyun Miglior evento eSport 2021 League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Stockholm 2021 PUBG Mobile ...

PUBG Mobile riceve un cross - over con Arcane, PUGB diventa free to play

Dopo il successo di PUBG Mobile, gli sviluppatori hanno deciso di rendere PUBG su console e PC free to play, di conseguenza sarà accessibile a tutti senza ulteriori costi aggiuntivi. Questa versione ...
PUBG Mobile riceve un cross-over con Arcane, PUGB diventa free to play  Gamesvillage

PUBG Mobile updates: PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 2 Day 1 overall standings

The second Super Weekend of the PMGC 2021 League West has commenced. Despite having an average day, Turkish team S2G Esports sit in the top spot with 232 points.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile Esports players known for their assaulting skills

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular games in the Battle Royal genre on mobile since its inception. As a result, the Esports scenario has bloomed as well, taking the game to greater heights.
