Love is in the Air | Hande mai vista in queste condizioni | è quasi irriconoscibile

Love the
Hande Ercel è l’attrice turca che ha ottenuto successo attraverso la serie TV Sen Cal Kapimi, nota in ...

Commenta
Love is in the Air: Hande mai vista in queste condizioni: è quasi irriconoscibile (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) Hande Ercel è l’attrice turca che ha ottenuto successo attraverso la serie TV Sen Cal Kapimi, nota in Italia con il titolo di Love is in the Air,  in cui lei interpreta la studentessa universitaria Eda Yildiz. L’attrice è bellissima ma in uno scatto in particolare sembra irriconoscibile. Vediamo com’è adesso. Love is in the Air, Hande Ercel-AltranotiziaLove is in the Air è la fiction che riprende la serie TV Sen Cal Kapimi, in cui Eda è interpretata dalla bellissima Hande Ercel, l’attrice nata a Bandirma che ha vinto il titolo di ex miss Turkia. Dallo scorso anno Eda tiene incollati al piccolo schermo milioni di telespettatori che adorano la sua bellezza e il suo talento. Eppure non tutti l’hanno vista così. Scopriamo uno scatto molto particolare ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, un nuovo incredibile gadget svela un importante dettaglio del film. E i fan sono impazziti! [FOTO]

Thor: Love and Thunder, sui social è apparsa la foto di un gadget che svela un importante dettaglio del film e i fan sono andati in estasi ...

Love is in the air, anticipazioni 13/12: Kiraz dice a Serkan che Burak non è suo padre

A Kiraz sfugge che Burak che non è suo padre, ma Melo interviene e risolve il 'malinteso' tra la piccola e Serkan ...
