La influencer Kristina Kika Dukic trovata morta a 21 anni (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) La streamer serba di Twitch e YouTuber Kristina Kika Dukic è stata trovata morta a soli 21 anni: aveva recentemente subito un attacco di bullismo online con i troll che le inviavano messaggi di odio sulle sue... Leggi su today
Muore a 21 anni famosa streamer: si è uccisa per colpa del bullismo? Periodico Italiano
Serbian YouTuber Kristina Kika Dukic, 21, is found dead after being 'bullied on Instagram'The body of Kristina 'Kika' Dukic, 21, who had more than a million followers across social media, was discovered in Belgrade, Serbia at around 11.40pm on December 8.
Kristina Kika Dukic dead aged 21 - Tributes paid to Twitch streamer and YouTuberSerbian influencer Kristina Kika Dukic has died aged just 21 after online bullies sent her hateful messages on her social media pages ...
