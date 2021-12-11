Advertising

infobetting : Chelsea-Leeds (11 dicembre, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici - lrdp__ : ??Palinsesto di oggi ??Sabato 11 Dicembre #SerieA ???? (15:00) Fiorentina ?? Salernitana (18:00) Venezia ?? Juventus… - Godfredbotchwa1 : RT @SkySport: UN SABATO DA PRIME ? Premier League 16^ giornata Sabato 11 dicembre ? City-Wolves Alle 13.30 su Sky Sport Football ? Chelsea… - SkySport : UN SABATO DA PRIME ? Premier League 16^ giornata Sabato 11 dicembre ? City-Wolves Alle 13.30 su Sky Sport Football… - periodicodaily : Chelsea vs Leeds United: pronostico e possibili formazioni #11dicembre #premierleague -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chelsea Leeds

...00 Stoke - Middlesbrough 16:00 Swansea - Nottingham 16:00 West Brom - Reading 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Manchester City - Wolves 13:30 Arsenal - Southampton 16:0016:00 ...Le probabili formazioni di(3 - 4 - 2 - 1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.(5 - 4 - 1): Meslier; Dallas, ...Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was concerned about his side 39;s form but denied the past week has been the most challenging spell of his time at the ...Chelsea host Leeds United this weekend in the Premier League, with the Blues embroiled in a three-way Premier League title fight ...