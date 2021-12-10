SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeUltime Blog

World Trade Center Gibraltar And Partners Fund Humanitarian Rescue Mission In Afghanistan

Gibraltar, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Center Gibraltar and a small team of Partners have ...

World Trade Center Gibraltar And Partners Fund Humanitarian Rescue Mission In Afghanistan

Gibraltar, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

World Trade Center Gibraltar and a small team of Partners have now completed a successful daring covert operation, code named 'Operation Magic Carpet' to evacuate 92 individuals, including 33 children and new-born babies from escalating and imminent danger in Kabul, Afghanistan. Among the evacuees are 60 former staff members and their dependents of the international arm of the animal welfare charity "Mayhew London" (for which Megan Markle is a Patron) former NATO and MoD liaisons and a team of veterinarians, with their respective families. The Humanitarian operation, the largest privately Funded Humanitarian evacuation Mission undertaken since the American led ...
