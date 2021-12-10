UFC 269 | Oliveira e Poirier sono pronti alla battaglia

Advertising

FightYours : Dominck Cruz, dal nulla, durante il media day di UFC 269 ?? Che ne pensate delle sue parole? ?? #dominickcruz… - mma_twister : Questo weekend una ddelle migliori card dell'anno e due italiani in CW. Ecco come e quando vedere tutti i match più… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UFC 269

Periodico Daily - Notizie

Most notably, Timex will become the presenting partner of's in - broadcast fight clock at allPay - Per - View events, starting with: OLIVEIRA vs POIRIER on Saturday, December 11, and ...Sarà da brividi il penultimo evento dell'anno in. Charles Oliveira e Dustin Poirier si sfideranno alla T - Mobile Arena. Si parte alle 04:00 della notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre, con una card che resterà nella storia. Si parte con ...DUSTIN POIRIER hilariously plugged his hot sauce as UFC stars Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley were separated by security. Fan favourites Garbrandt and O’Malley had to be held back ...Dustin Poirier will challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, a fight between “two blue-collar guys.” ...