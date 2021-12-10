UFC 269: Oliveira e Poirier sono pronti alla battaglia (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) UFC 269 è alle porte: il campione Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira e il contendente al titolo Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier sono pronti a mettere in scena una grande battaglia nella gabbia ottagonale dell’Ultimate Fighting Championship. Dunque quest’oggi, nell’appuntamento con la nostra rubrica “UFC NEWS”, andremo in particolare ad analizzare le ultimissime novità da Las Vegas sull’imperdibile card che chiuderà gli eventi numerati del 2021. UFC 269: Oliveira e Poirier in perfetta forma? Come anticipato, l’arrivo dell’ultima card numerata del 2021 è ormai imminente. Infatti, nella notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre, i fan italiani potranno finalmente assistere alla straordinaria main card di UFC 269, in diretta dalla T-Mobile ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
