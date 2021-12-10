NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCUltime Blog

UFC 269 | Oliveira e Poirier sono pronti alla battaglia

UFC 269 è alle porte: il campione Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira e il contendente al titolo Dustin “The ...

zazoom
Commenta
UFC 269: Oliveira e Poirier sono pronti alla battaglia (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) UFC 269 è alle porte: il campione Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira e il contendente al titolo Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier sono pronti a mettere in scena una grande battaglia nella gabbia ottagonale dell’Ultimate Fighting Championship. Dunque quest’oggi, nell’appuntamento con la nostra rubrica “UFC NEWS”, andremo in particolare ad analizzare le ultimissime novità da Las Vegas sull’imperdibile card che chiuderà gli eventi numerati del 2021. UFC 269: Oliveira e Poirier in perfetta forma? Come anticipato, l’arrivo dell’ultima card numerata del 2021 è ormai imminente. Infatti, nella notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre, i fan italiani potranno finalmente assistere alla straordinaria main card di UFC 269, in diretta dalla T-Mobile ...
Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising

twitterFightYours : Dominck Cruz, dal nulla, durante il media day di UFC 269 ?? Che ne pensate delle sue parole? ?? #dominickcruz… - mma_twister : Questo weekend una ddelle migliori card dell'anno e due italiani in CW. Ecco come e quando vedere tutti i match più… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UFC 269

UFC® AND TIMEX® ANNOUNCE MAJOR GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP AND LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

Most notably, Timex will become the presenting partner of UFC's in - broadcast fight clock at all UFC Pay - Per - View events, starting with UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs POIRIER on Saturday, December 11, and ...

UFC 269, Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier in tv: data, orario e streaming

Sarà da brividi il penultimo evento dell'anno in Ufc. Charles Oliveira e Dustin Poirier si sfideranno alla T - Mobile Arena. Si parte alle 04:00 della notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre, con una card che resterà nella storia. Si parte con ...
UFC 269: Oliveira e Poirier sono pronti alla battaglia  Periodico Daily - Notizie

Watch Dustin Poirier hilariously plug his hot sauce as Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley almost clash at UFC 269 presser

DUSTIN POIRIER hilariously plugged his hot sauce as UFC stars Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley were separated by security. Fan favourites Garbrandt and O’Malley had to be held back ...

Dustin Poirier looks to cap journey by winning title at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier will challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, a fight between “two blue-collar guys.” ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : UFC 269
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : UFC 269 Oliveira Poirier sono pronti alla