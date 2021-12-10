Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Remembering LinaImperia: lutto nel mondo della musica per la scomparsa del maestro Antonio Rostagno. Era stato fra i promotori del Festival di Cervo Imperiapost.it
Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You AwayIf you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at ...
Remembering LinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Remembering Lina