People attending 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) call for more international cooperation in tackling global challenges (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Guangzhou, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Themed "Whence and Whither
Unprecedented Changes in the World and China and the CPC", 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), scheduled from Dec. 1 to 4 in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, has attracted nearly 80 celebrated figures from the global political, academic and economic communities. A total of 12 successive parallel forums were held as a way of encouraging a vigorous exchange of global minds, with a focus on how to offer a more permanent solution to the pressing challenges and grave risks the world is facing. "Because we are confronting huge global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Themed "Whence and Whither
Unprecedented Changes in the World and China and the CPC", 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), scheduled from Dec. 1 to 4 in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, has attracted nearly 80 celebrated figures from the global political, academic and economic communities. A total of 12 successive parallel forums were held as a way of encouraging a vigorous exchange of global minds, with a focus on how to offer a more permanent solution to the pressing challenges and grave risks the world is facing. "Because we are confronting huge global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : People attending
Yadea Helps People "Electrify Your Life" and Embrace Green Mobility Solutions in 2021Later in November, Yadea received a big welcome when attending EICMA 2021 in Milan, thanks to its ... With 2022 on the horizon, Yadea is poised to help more people globally "Electrify Your Life". Photo -...
'Amazing Race' Winners Will Jardell and James Wallington Marry in New OrleansThe longtime couple, who met back in 2014 while attending the same events (Will was runner - up on ... "Watching reality TV was our first exposure to LGBTQ people in the real setting that weren't actors ...
People attending 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) call for more international cooperation in tackling global challengesUnprecedented Changes in the World and China and the CPC", 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), scheduled from Dec. 1 to 4 in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, has attracted nearly ...
Opposition Meets Envoys from Countries Sympathetic to the Syrian PeopleThe Syrian opposition coalition met with 18 envoys from countries sympathetic to the Syrian people and their uprising.
People attendingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : People attending