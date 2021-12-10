Advertising

esports247_it : LCS, TSM annuncia il roster per la prossima stagione: ufficiali Keaiduo e Shenyi, tutti i nomi… - euolvontri : @SC_Lekan @Rune_Weaver @LCS_Wooloo @lolesports @TSM @Huni @Spicalol @tsm_keaiduo @Tactical @tsm_shenyi Ahah ?? - Nogsba2 : RT @Nabadlmao: @LCS_Wooloo @lolesports @TSM @Huni @Spicalol @tsm_keaiduo @Tactical @tsm_shenyi I prefer Tiananmen Square Massacre lul - Nabadlmao : @LCS_Wooloo @lolesports @TSM @Huni @Spicalol @tsm_keaiduo @Tactical @tsm_shenyi I prefer Tiananmen Square Massacre lul -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LCS TSM

Powned.it

The final piece of the LCS offseason puzzle has been found.Team SoloMid has named Wong "Chawy" Xing Lei as its head coach for the 2022 LCS season. In the upcoming Spring Split, Chawy will oversee a ...The North American side is bringing over some fresh blood from the Chinese region. The post TSM finalizes 2022 LCS roster by signing Keaiduo, Shenyi appeared first on Dot Esports.