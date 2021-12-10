LCS, TSM annuncia il roster per la prossima stagione: ufficiali Keaiduo e Shenyi, tutti i nomi (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) I fan di TSM attendevano con ansia l’annuncio del roster dell’organizzazione in vista della stagione 2022 di League of Legends. Attesa terminata, dato che proprio nelle scorse ore la squadra nordamericana ha rivelato la formazione iniziale con cui affronterà la prossima stagione. TSM ha infatti completato il roster con l’ingaggio di due giocatori cinesi, ovvero il mid laner Zhu “Keaiduo” Xiong e il supporto Wei “Shenyi” Zi-Jie. Entrambi i giocatori si affacciano per la prima volta in un campionato professionistico, sebbene Shenyi abbia già avuto modo di “tastare il terreno”. In questo 2021 Keaiduo ha rappresentato la squadra dell’Academy di ThunderTalk Gaming, che prende il nome di ThunderTalk Gaming Young; non molto diversa la storia ...Leggi su esports247
TSM Announce Shenyi and Keaiduo as Part of 2022 LCS Roster. Team SoloMid has named Wong "Chawy" Xing Lei as its head coach for the 2022 LCS season. In the upcoming Spring Split, Chawy will oversee a...
TSM finalizes 2022 LCS roster by signing Keaiduo, Shenyi. The North American side is bringing over some fresh blood from the Chinese region.
