Imperial Capital Opens Authorized European Company in Milan, Italy to Conduct European Business and Names Julien Sida as its CEO (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced that its affiliate, Imperial Capital (International) LLP (“Imperial Capital International”), has completed the process of transitioning its Milan Branch into an Authorized subsidiary amidst the end of the Brexit transition period whereby passporting between the UK and EEA states ceased. The new entity is incorporated as Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A. (“Imperial Capital SIM”) and received authorization from the CONSOB and Bank of Italy to operate as an investment firm in Italy, and to passport into other ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Janus Henderson prosegue il percorso di rafforzamento del team italianoGiulia ha lavorato presso Imperial Capital tra Londra e Milano nel ruolo di Credit Sales con un focus sull'high yield. Precedentemente è stata Corporate FX/Rates Derivatives Sales presso Societe ...
