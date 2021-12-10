Imperial Capital Opens Authorized European Company in Milan | Italy to Conduct European Business and Names Julien Sida as its CEO

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Group, LLC (“”) announced that its affiliate,(International) LLP (“International”), has completed the process of transitioning itsBranch into ansubsidiary amidst the end of the Brexit transition period whereby passporting between the UK and EEA states ceased. The new entity is incorporated asSIM S.p.A. (“SIM”) and received authorization from the CONSOB and Bank ofto operate as an investment firm in, and to passport into other ...