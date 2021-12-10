SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeUltime Blog

Imperial Capital Opens Authorized European Company in Milan | Italy to Conduct European Business and Names Julien Sida as its CEO

Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced that its affiliate, Imperial Capital (International) LLP (“Imperial Capital International”), has completed the process of transitioning its Milan Branch into an Authorized subsidiary amidst the end of the Brexit transition period whereby passporting between the UK and EEA states ceased. The new entity is incorporated as Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A. (“Imperial Capital SIM”) and received authorization from the CONSOB and Bank of Italy to operate as an investment firm in Italy, and to passport into other ...
Janus Henderson prosegue il percorso di rafforzamento del team italiano

Giulia ha lavorato presso Imperial Capital tra Londra e Milano nel ruolo di Credit Sales con un focus sull'high yield. Precedentemente è stata Corporate FX/Rates Derivatives Sales presso Societe ...
