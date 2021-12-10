Chicago Fire 10 anticipazioni: il drammatico ritorno per Stella Kidd (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Un grande ritorno a Chicago Fire 10: nell’episodio andato in onda mercoledì sera in America è tornata Stella Kidd, ma… Chicago Fire 10: il ritorno di Stella KiddMercoledì sera è andata in onda una nuova puntata di Chicago Fire 10. In questo episodio fa il ritorno uno dei personaggi più amati dalla serie. Purtroppo non stiamo parlando del capitano del camion 81, ovvero Matthew Casey, che ha deciso di lasciare Chicago per andare in Oregon per aiutare i figli di un suo amico, morto all’inizio della prima stagione. E’ stata assente, per molti episodi, anche il tenente Stella Kidd, che proprio alla fine ...Leggi su formatonews
18:16 - THE FLASH III - I NUOVI NEMICI 19:22 - CHICAGO FIRE III - ...
