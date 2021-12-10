Burnley-West Ham (12 dicembre, ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Il West Ham quarto in classifica fa visita al Burnley che invece è terzultimo a quota dieci punti, anche se la formazione guidata da Sean Dyche deve ancora recuperare la partita con gli Spurs rinviata per neve. La vittoria per 3-2 sul Chelsea nello scorso fine settimana è stata una dichiarazione d’intenti degli uomini di David InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Premier League, il City salta al comando. Chelsea steso dal West HamRisultati Premier League giornata 15 West Ham - Chelsea 3 - 2 28' Thiago Silva, 40' Lanzini , 44' Mount, 56' Bowen, 87' Masuaku Newcastle - Burnley 1 - 0 40' Wilson Wolverhampton - Liverpool 0 - 1 ...
Premier, 15° giornata: tonfo del Chelsea, prima vittoria del NewcastleTonfo incredibile del Chelsea, che rimedia la seconda sconfitta stagionale in casa del West Ham. Al ... Trova invece la prima vittoria in Premier il Newcastle United, che batte 1 - 0 il Burnley grazie ...
West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonightThe West Ham manager is likely to make several changes to his team following the 3-2 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday, with a trip to Burnley to come on Sunday. Here’s everything ...
Score Prediction: Burnley vs West Ham! | OneFootballAlisson scored against West Brom and Hotel Anfield went wild! The Redmen TV ; 00:45 ...
