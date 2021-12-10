Brand-New KYMCO AK 550 Takes 'Super Touring' Concept to the Next Level (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) - MILAN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/



KYMCO announces the launch of its newly upgraded flagship maxi scooter, AK 550, at the 2021 EICMA Milan Show. The updated AK550 is designed to deliver breakthroughs that excite the riders who crave to travel beyond boundaries. Since its launch in 2016, the AK 550 has been the attention of the global two-wheeler industry and the most desired model of maxi-scooter riders. Today, with the new vehicle design and the upgraded electric control features, AK 550 marks another meaningful milestone after its first introduction to the world. "Despite the international travel restrictions, I am very grateful that KYMCO is able to showcase the Brand-new AK 550 in EICMA, as Milan is where AK 550 was first introduced," said Allen Ko, KYMCO Chairman. "In this challenging time of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) - MILAN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/announces the launch of its newly upgraded flagship maxi scooter, AK 550, at the 2021 EICMA Milan Show. The updated AK550 is designed to deliver breakthroughs that excite the riders who crave to travel beyond boundaries. Since its launch in 2016, the AK 550 has been the attention of the global two-wheeler industry and the most desired model of maxi-scooter riders. Today, with the new vehicle design and the upgraded electric control features, AK 550 marks another meaningful milestone after its first introduction to the world. "Despite the international travel restrictions, I am very grateful thatis able to showcase the-new AK 550 in EICMA, as Milan is where AK 550 was first introduced," said Allen Ko,Chairman. "In this challenging time of ...

Advertising

MadCornishProj : Empire Cinema Basildon: First CGI images inside Basildon’s brand new Empire cinema – Essex Live - Electronics2Buy : Lenovo X1 Carbon i7 BRAND NEW #electronics #ad #laptop - ValdoTv : In riproduzione su Valdo Radio Tv: Brand New Jeans di Hitmakers! Sintonizzati ora. - PSlowhand : RT @Portob_Express: Amici italiani! Oggi alle ore 15 ci siamo anche noi su @radioquar 'Brand New!! Finalmente siamo sbarcati anche in Itali… - HobiChuuya : serio estate 2019 prima volta che ho fatto ascoltare songa dei bitti a bff e le è piaciuta guess what era a brand n… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Brand New Tanti eventi per tutta la famiglia a Scandiano in centro storico per le festività Diverse realtà del territorio come Neway, Elettric80 group, Il Piccolo Specialty, EuroGas Energia, New Life, VFB Bocedi, TecnoAuto, Mail Boxes Etc, Gs Brand hanno contributo non solo ad animare ...

Lo spettacolare disastro di Chanel su TikTok Come riporta Vanessa Friedman sul New York Times , nonostante non ci sia stata una risposta ... come spesso succede da quelle parti, dove le collaborazioni e le attivazioni speciali dei brand, che ...

Brand new Swing: cena spettacolo a Montesano sulla Marcellana SalernoToday New York’s latest and greatest attractions Travel Weekly makes a brand-new start of it in old New York. Two rhinos. This harness can carry the weight of not one, but two whole rhinos. That’s what I’m clinging on to – ...

Mark Richardson the MP? Presenter reveals he is pursuing politics Mark Richardson may have signed off from the AM Show - but the presenter has revealed his next move isn't just radio. He revealed he has plans to launch h ...

Diverse realtà del territorio come Neway, Elettric80 group, Il Piccolo Specialty, EuroGas Energia,Life, VFB Bocedi, TecnoAuto, Mail Boxes Etc, Gshanno contributo non solo ad animare ...Come riporta Vanessa Friedman sulYork Times , nonostante non ci sia stata una risposta ... come spesso succede da quelle parti, dove le collaborazioni e le attivazioni speciali dei, che ...Travel Weekly makes a brand-new start of it in old New York. Two rhinos. This harness can carry the weight of not one, but two whole rhinos. That’s what I’m clinging on to – ...Mark Richardson may have signed off from the AM Show - but the presenter has revealed his next move isn't just radio. He revealed he has plans to launch h ...