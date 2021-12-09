50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileGTA Online: arriva una nuova storia con Franklin Clinton e Dr. DrePatrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroRecensione su Eyewear: un nuovo modo di vedere le coseUltime Blog

Thailand Mulls Increasing Production Rebates to 30% (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) The Thai government is considering Increasing the value of its Production rebate scheme in order to improve the country's competitive position in the race for international film and TV shoots. The current scheme was introduced in 2017 and offers a 15% rebate against location spending for those projects spending a minimum of THB50 million ($1.49
