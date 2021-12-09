Lio Rush: “Ringrazio Jeff per essere stato una fonte d’ispirazione” (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Il mondo del pro wrestling è in subbuglio dopo la notizia del licenziamento di Jeff Hardy da parte della WWE. In molti temono che il più piccolo del fratelli Hardy sia nuovamente incappato nei suoi problemi personali che lo travagliano da molto tempo e tanti sono stati i messaggi di colleghi e sostenitori di tutto il mondo che pregano affinchè Jeff si riprenda quanto prima. Uno di essi è stato proprio Lio Rush attualmente in forza alla AEW. Il messaggio “Grazie Jeff per avermi seriamente inspirato. Se non fosse stato per te non ci sarebbe nessun Lio Rush nel mondo del wrestling. Grazie per la tua fame, la tua passione, la tua dedizione al lavoro e all’amore per la tua famiglia. Pregherò per te e per loro”. Leggi su zonawrestling
