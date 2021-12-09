Lio Rush | “Ringrazio Jeff per essere stato una fonte d’ispirazione”

(Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Il mondo del pro wrestling è in subbuglio dopo la notizia del licenziamento diHardy da parte della WWE. In molti temono che il più piccolo del fratelli Hardy sia nuovamente incappato nei suoi problemi personali che lo travagliano da molto tempo e tanti sono stati i messaggi di colleghi e sostenitori di tutto il mondo che pregano affinchèsi riprenda quanto prima. Uno di essi èproprio Lioattualmente in forza alla AEW. Il messaggio “Grazieper avermi seriamente inspirato. Se non fosseper te non ci sarebbe nessun Lionel mondo del wrestling. Grazie per la tua fame, la tua passione, la tua dedizione al lavoro e all’amore per la tua famiglia. Pregherò per te e per loro”.

