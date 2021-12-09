Electrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileGTA Online: arriva una nuova storia con Franklin Clinton e Dr. DrePatrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroUltime Blog

BingX Launches Social Feed Function to Facilitate Interaction within the Global Trading Community

- SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Social Exchange BingX, has officially launched a ...

BingX Launches Social "Feed" Function to Facilitate Interaction within the Global Trading Community

Crypto Social Exchange BingX, has officially launched a Social "" Function, providing a platform for Global traders to share their Trading ideas and discuss the latest market trends in real-time. BingX is a Social Trading crypto exchange with a vision of connecting traders and investors. BingX's Trading Community has highlighted the importance of Social features in the investment process, so the company has launched the in response to this Feedback, providing a more transparent and flexible experience to traders. The BingX will enable professional traders to share and post their views about ...
