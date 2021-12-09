Android Automotive 12 ha un nuovo launcher e tante novità, ma non è (ancora) a bordo di nessuna auto (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Android automotive 12 porta un nuovo launcher, notifiche prioritaria, miglioramenti alla sicurezza e tante altre novità: scopriamole insieme. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Stellantis, Brain, Cockpit e Drive: cosa sono e cosa le tre nuove piattaforme softwareOs) per contrastare anche Google e il suo Android Automotive. E software fatto in casa vuol dire mantenere la propria identità di marca anche nell'era delle smart car. Le piattaforme annunciate da ...
Il vice presidente di Qualcomm a ruota libera: prezzi, concorrenza, futuro di SnapdragonMolto più redditizio il mercato automotive dove in ogni automobile mettiamo dai 20 ai 30 processori ... Nei top di gamma Android dei prossimi anni ci sarà Qualcomm ".
Chrome finally works with Android 12's scrolling screenshot toolAs one of the most popular apps on Android today — not to mention one of the places where scrolling captures will prove most useful — Chrome's lack of support for scrolling screenshots was all too ...
Android Automotive 12 will bring a new launcher, prioritized notifications, and better UI navigation to vehiclesOf course, some auto manufacturers are going one step further by making Android the brain of the car. With Android Automotive 12, some of the most intelligent vehicles on the road are going to get ...
