Patrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroRecensione su Eyewear: un nuovo modo di vedere le coseLa tecnologia come ingrediente fondamentale per il tuo successoYu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! fuori oraRed Dead Online: in arrivo il periodo festivoTuffati in Destiny 2 per festeggiare i 30 anni di BungieLa community celebra Dragon AgeIl mondo dei giochi online e le strategie di vendita delle case ...Calendario personalizzato, uno strumento di marketing essenzialeUltime Blog

Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

Joint Offering Ensures That Authorized Users Can Safely Access Any SaaS App Without Exposing Companies ...

zazoom
Commenta
Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Joint Offering Ensures That Authorized Users Can Safely Access Any SaaS App Without Exposing Companies to Unnecessary Risks TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a tech integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: Okta), the leading independent Identity provider. Working together, the companies will Deliver businesses an Integrated Solution to manage SaaS Security configurations, enhance Identity and Access Management (IAM), and strengthen governance for privileged ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

...eliminating the risks that come with the use of SaaS applications aligns with our commitment to bring simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere." About Adaptive Shield Adaptive ...

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 provato: ecco come migliora il cloud gaming di NVIDIA

Inoltre, il piano GeForce NOW introduce anche l'opzione Adaptive Sync , quella che NVIDIA definisce ... GeForce NOW, comunque, non è accessibile solo da PC con Windows, ma anche da Mac, Shield TV, ...
Amazon Alexa vi avviserà quando la lavatrice finisce il bucato  TuttoTech.net

Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

Joint Offering Ensures That Authorized Users Can Safely Access Any SaaS App Without Exposing Companies to Unnecessary Risks TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec.

Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a tech integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider. Working ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Adaptive Shield
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Adaptive Shield Adaptive Shield Okta Join Forces