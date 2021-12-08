IFC Films Buys Cannes Award Winner ‘Nitram’ (EXCLUSIVE)

(Di mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021) IFChas acquired Justin Kurzel’s “Nitram,” a searing drama about a mass killing that debuted at this year’sFilm Festival, where it won a best actor prize for Caleb Landry Jones. The film will have a hybrid release. It will premiere in theaters on March 30, 2022, while also debuting day and date L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IFC Films

Wired Italia

Daily Telegraph Link trailer Bergman Island - Official Trailer - HD -Watch this video on YouTubehas acquired U. S. rights to "Official Competition," Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat's colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by ...IFC Films has acquired Justin Kurzel’s “Nitram,” a searing drama about a mass killing that debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it won a best actor prize for Caleb ...Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct”), whose latest films “Benedetta” and “Elle” competed at Cannes, is set to make a Hollywood comeback with “Young ...