JT Group Recognized on CDP's "Climate Change A List" and "Water Security A List" for the 3rd Consecutive Year
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) has once again been Recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP. JT achieved a place on CDP's prestigious "A List"1 for tackling Climate Change and acting to protect Water Security for the third Consecutive Year. JT is one of 53 companies in the world and 18 companies in Japan that achieved "Climate Change A List" and "Water Security A List", out of more than 13,000 companies participating in the CDP environmental disclosure program in 2021. This marks JT's fourth recognition
JT Group Recognized on CDP's "Climate Change A List" and "Water Security A List" for the 3rd Consecutive Year
