CCTV+: China's socialist democracy focuses on improvement of people's life: scholars (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ways to achieve democracy are varied in forms but all aim at realizing the common values of all mankind, and socialist democracy is a more genuine and superior form of democracy, said global scholars at a forum this weekend. Themed "the shared human values", the two-day International Forum on democracy kicked off on Saturday in Beijing. Roland Boer, a professor from School of Marxism at Dalian University of Technology, pointed out that there must be relative superiority among democratic forms, so it is necessary to choose a democratic form that best suits the conditions of a particular place. "The socialist democracy is a more genuine and superior form of democracy, and it is very encouraging to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
