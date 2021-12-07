Horizon Forbidden West: tante nuove informazioniHasbro Monopoly Disney Villains Edition gioco bambini regalo Natale ...Massaggiatore per Piedi Portatile Stimolatore Muscolare Salute e cura ...JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciUltime Blog

CCTV+ | China' s socialist democracy focuses on improvement of people' s life | scholars

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ways to achieve democracy are varied in forms but all aim at ...

zazoom
Commenta
CCTV+: China's socialist democracy focuses on improvement of people's life: scholars (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Ways to achieve democracy are varied in forms but all aim at realizing the common values of all mankind, and socialist democracy is a more genuine and superior form of democracy, said global scholars at a forum this weekend. Themed "the shared human values", the two-day International Forum on democracy kicked off on Saturday in Beijing. Roland Boer, a professor from School of Marxism at Dalian University of Technology, pointed out that there must be relative superiority among democratic forms, so it is necessary to choose a democratic form that best suits the conditions of a particular place. "The socialist democracy is a more genuine and superior form of democracy, and it is very encouraging to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterMightyDV : @WTA NO LIBERTY,NO ONE CHINA @cctv_daifu @ChnEmbassy_jp -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CCTV+ China

CCTV+: China - Europe Railway Express

The China - Europe freight train for cross - border e - commerce from Ganzhou City, east China'sJiangxi Province, to Budapest entered operations. It is expected that there will be 100 China - Europe ...

La Cina in pole position con BeiDou nella corsa alle comunicazioni satellitari laser

... ha spiegato lunedì sera alla Cctv Xu Wenbo, capo dell'Istituto nazionale per la prevenzione delle ... Consigli di lettura della settimana -   China's Move to Greater Self Reliance -   After the Crash: ...
CCTV China-Europe Railway Express  Padova News

CCTV+: China's socialist democracy focuses on improvement of people's life: scholars

Ways to achieve democracy are varied in forms but all aim at realizing the common values of all mankind, and socialist democracy is a more genuine and superior form of democracy, said global scholars ...

Omicron Leads to New Curbs From New York to China: Virus Update

New restrictions are showing up across the world as authorities try to stem the spread of the omicron strain of Covid-19. France shut nightclubs for four weeks, New York City called for a private ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ China
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CCTV+ China CCTV China socialist democracy focuses