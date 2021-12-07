Any.do announces its team collaboration platform that puts individuals at the center (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) For its 10th anniversary, Any.do, the leading to-do list app for individuals reinvents itself to become a full productivity platform for teams and individuals alike SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Over 30m people rely on Any.do with their everyday tasks, events, and overall daily planning. As it's celebrating its 10 years anniversary, Any.do is finally arriving at the workplace. Two years into the pandemic, we've all seen how team collaboration platforms excel at serving managers, yet completely fail to serve the employee's personal needs. In turn, more often than not, these employees find themselves struggling through the hardships of juggling work and life with no clear separation, leading to high levels of stress and exhaustion. Introducing Any.do ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Over 30m people rely on Any.do with their everyday tasks, events, and overall daily planning. As it's celebrating its 10 years anniversary, Any.do is finally arriving at the workplace. Two years into the pandemic, we've all seen how team collaboration platforms excel at serving managers, yet completely fail to serve the employee's personal needs. In turn, more often than not, these employees find themselves struggling through the hardships of juggling work and life with no clear separation, leading to high levels of stress and exhaustion. Introducing Any.do ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Any announces
Enovix Announces Redemption of Public WarrantsNo Offer or Solicitation This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Enovix, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in ...
Teckro Announces Strategic Partnership With the University of Limerick to Expand Ireland's Technology Talent PoolTeckro supports all therapeutic areas, all phases, and any trial format ranging from traditional in - clinic, to decentralized clinical trials, or a hybrid approach. More Information Visit teckro.com ...
HireQuest, Inc. Announces Closing of Dental Power Staffing AcquisitionHireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, temporary, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of the Dental ...
Nextleaf Solutions Announces $3 Million Marketed Public Offering of UnitsNextleaf Solutions Ltd. (“ Nextleaf ”, “ OILS ”, or the “ Company ”) ( CSE: OILS) ( OTCQB: OILFF) ( FSE: L0MA ), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that distributes cannabis vapes and oils ...
Any announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Any announces