Anova Elevates The Bar On Consumer Engagement And Empowerment With The Release Of Anova Connect™ (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) A powerful, targeted marketing engine for LPG/Propane Marketers. 100% peace of mind for Consumers. New carbon emissions information for a more sustainable world. DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LPG Week

 Anova, a trusted innovator and leader in remote tank monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Anova Connect™, a mobile app that delivers peace of mind for customers With on-demand tank level information and easy, 1-click delivery and service requests. Embedded in the solution, the Anova Mobile Marketer™ engine Anova Connect Elevates the marketing bar on audience segmentation and event-based marketing, pinpointing multiple campaigns to dynamic audiences for very ...
