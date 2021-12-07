American Hop Supplier Builds New European Fulfillment Center in Belgium (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) - MONT SAINT GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In an effort to better serve the global brewing community Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), the largest grower-owned hop Supplier based in Yakima, Washington, has completed construction of a state-of-the-art cold storage warehouse in Belgium. Yakima Chief Hops has been supplying brewers worldwide with quality hops for more than 30 years. Developing some of the most cutting-edge products in the market, YCH has become a driver for creativity and innovation in the global beer industry. The expansion into Europe will greatly improve the YCH customer experience, including increased access to their extensive portfolio of products and varieties as well as improved logistics and faster delivery times to brewery customers. "Establishing a foundation here in Europe speaks to the commitment YCH ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
