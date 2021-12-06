Rotherham-Gillingham League One | 7 dicembre ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rotherham Gillingham

...00FC - West Ham United U23 Inghilterra > EFL Trophy 2021/2022 > Gruppe B Süd 20:45 AFC ...00United - Manchester City U23 Inghilterra > EFL Trophy 2021/2022 > Gruppe E Süd 20:00 ......00FC - West Ham United U23 Inghilterra > EFL Trophy 2021/2022 > Gruppe B Süd 20:45 AFC ...00United - Manchester City U23 Inghilterra > EFL Trophy 2021/2022 > Gruppe E Süd 20:00 ...ROTHERHAM United will know early this afternoon whether they will have captain Richard Wood in their ranks for tomorrow's League One clash with Gillingham.Rotherham win & under 4.5 goals Odds: 4/6 @ 888sport Two sides who will find the mood in their camp at a polar opposite, Rotherham will welcome Gillingham to the New York Stadium on Tuesday night.