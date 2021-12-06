JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoGreta Beccaglia : Non dormo da tre giorni dopo quello che mi è ...Il vaccino a Guido Russo : Ecco il dentista denunciato per il braccio ...Ultime Blog

“Green flights” | the cooperation model between Italy and China in civil aviation

Green flights
The participation in the video-conference by the ambassadors of the respective countries, Luca Ferrari ...

“Green flights”: the cooperation model between Italy and China in civil aviation (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) The participation in the video-conference by the ambassadors of the respective countries, Luca Ferrari for Italy and Li Junhua for China, is a precise index of the importance of a Report on the initiatives promoted in the civil aviation sector to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere, officially presented in mid-November and developed on the basis of cooperation between two think tanks; the Institute for European Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Studies (CASS) and Eurispes. The initiative, supported by the Chinese company Chinese Eastern Airlines (CEA) and built with the contribution of numerous experts, including in particular those of the new company ITA Airways, offers an emblematic model of cooperation that goes in the direction of the ...
