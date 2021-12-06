“Green flights”: the cooperation model between Italy and China in civil aviation (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) The participation in the video-conference by the ambassadors of the respective countries, Luca Ferrari for Italy and Li Junhua for China, is a precise index of the importance of a Report on the initiatives promoted in the civil aviation sector to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere, officially presented in mid-November and developed on the basis of cooperation between two think tanks; the Institute for European Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Studies (CASS) and Eurispes. The initiative, supported by the Chinese company Chinese Eastern Airlines (CEA) and built with the contribution of numerous experts, including in particular those of the new company ITA Airways, offers an emblematic model of cooperation that goes in the direction of the ...Leggi su leurispes
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Green flights
L&T Technology Services Partners with Microsoft to Offer IIoT - Based Smart Manufacturing SolutionsWith efficient business operations, enhanced energy management and state - of - the - art green ...a leggere New Airline CO2 Emissions Monitor From Cirium Reveals 40% Less Fuel Burnt From Flights Flown ...
Come Google ci guida, letteralmenteGoogle vorrebbe aiutarci a essere più green: dopo Google Flights, che, oltre a farti da agenzia viaggi, dal 6 ottobre mostra le emissioni di CO2 prodotte per ogni persona in volo, anche Google Maps contribuirà a modo suo, mostrando i ...
Iniziativa Green Flight trasmessa al North Bund International Aviation Forum Adnkronos
UK’s ATI to develop liquid green hydrogen flights to make any location in the world available with just one stopHydrogen is set to make any global location accessible by plane with just one stop as part of a new project revealed today (Dec 6) by the UK’s Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI). In fact, the ...
Liquid hydrogen aircraft plan for zero carbon transatlantic flightsA liquid hydrogen-powered plane is being developed in an attempt to operate non-stop zero carbon transatlantic flights.
Green flightsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Green flights