EcoFlow, the Industry-leading Portable Power Provider, Rolls Out European Christmas Deals (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EcoFlow, a Portable Power and renewable energy solutions company, unveiled its Christmas sale on December 6th, offering customers discounts on a range of product selections. Whether it's families preparing for energy use during winter blackouts or customers looking for gifting inspirations in general, they can discover savings on items across the Portable RIVER series, the Powerful DELTA series as well as solar panels. During this seasonal promotion period, customers can save up to 12% by shopping at EcoFlow's website. The DELTA Portable Power station, originally €1,399 EUR, is now marked down by 11%, selling at €1,249. The EcoFlow DELTA is a battery ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
