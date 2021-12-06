China Box Office: ‘Schemes in Antiques’ Takes Weekend Honors (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Action-adventure film, “Schemes in Antiques” grabbed the top spot at the mainland China box Office with a solid $25.6 million debut. It deposed crime comedy “Be Somebody” which had topped the chart for the past three Weekends and earned $13.3 million in its fourth Weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. After 24 days L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
China box office: ‘Schemes In Antiques’ tops weekend; Korean films make a returnEmperor Motion Pictures’ adventure mystery Schemes In Antiques opened in first position at the China box office over the weekend weekend (December 3 -5), according to figures from Artisan Gateway, ...
