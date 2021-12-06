China Box Office: ‘Schemes in Antiques’ Takes Weekend Honors (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Action-adventure film, “Schemes in Antiques” grabbed the top spot at the mainland China box Office with a solid $25.6 million debut. It deposed crime comedy “Be Somebody” which had topped the chart for the past three Weekends and earned $13.3 million in its fourth Weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. After 24 days L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Action-adventure film, “Schemes in Antiques” grabbed the top spot at the mainlandboxwith a solid $25.6 million debut. It deposed crime comedy “Be Somebody” which had topped the chart for the past threes and earned $13.3 million in its fourth, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. After 24 days L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

