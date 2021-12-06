Hasbro Monopoly Disney Villains Edition gioco bambini regalo Natale ...Massaggiatore per Piedi Portatile Stimolatore Muscolare Salute e cura ...JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoUltime Blog

CCTV+ | Beautiful Jiangxi | Ancient Villages in Jinxi

- BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinxi County is the best place to visit Ancient Villages in ...

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Jinxi County is the best place to visit Ancient Villages in Jiangxi Province. There are more than 100 well-preserved traditional Ancient Villages with over 11,000 buildings built in the Ming and the Qing dynasty in the county, which make it "a museum of Ancient Villages with no walls". In recent years, Jinxi County has given full play to its unlimited potential of "Ancient village + tourism" by making an overall plan to boost the integration and development of diversified tourism. We have seen a momentum of tourism boom across the county where "everywhere is the landscape for travel and everyone can participate and benefit", driving the cross-border integration and vigorous ...
Through the organic combination of the construction of beautiful countryside and ecological tourism development, Jinxi has found a new path to preserve old villages and revitalize them. Jinxi Nowadays ...

