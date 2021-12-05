Polemiche Dortmund - Bayern, Bellingham accusa arbitro (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) Il giovane attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, ieri sera, dopo il big - match perso contro il Bayern Monaco, ha lanciato accuse di truffa all'arbitro della partita. I gialloneri ...Leggi su sport.tiscali
