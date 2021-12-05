Salvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoGreta Beccaglia : Non dormo da tre giorni dopo quello che mi è ...Il vaccino a Guido Russo : Ecco il dentista denunciato per il braccio ...Eitan è tornato in Italia : in viaggio verso la sua nuova vitaLo studente della Columbia University Davide Giri ucciso a New YorkLisciani Giochi Genius Laboratorio Di Profumi Giochi e giocattoli ...Qual è il miglior sito per comprare visualizzazioni Youtube e ...Ultime Blog

Polemiche Dortmund - Bayern | Bellingham accusa arbitro

Il giovane attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, ieri sera, dopo il big - match ...

Lo stesso allenatore del Borussia Dortmund, Marco Rose, è stato espulso dal campo dopo avere attaccato l'arbitro. 5 dicembre 2021

Bellingham spara: 'Borussia - Bayern a un arbitro che manipolava le partite...'

Già, perché al termine della partita che il suo Borussia Dortmund ha perso per 3 - 2 con il Bayern, ... In parte per un record che ha fatto registrare con le sue giocate, in parte per le polemiche ...
  1. Polemiche Dortmund-Bayern, Bellingham accusa arbitro - Calcio  Agenzia ANSA
  2. Polemiche per il rigore dell Bayern contro il Borussia Dortmund: la rabbia di Haland e Bellingham  Goal.com
  3. Calcio, Bundesliga, Polemiche arbitrali in Borussia-Bayern: "Che vi aspettavate? L'arbitro truccava le partite"  Eurosport.it
  4. Polemiche in BVB-Bayern, Bellingham: “Il match più importante a un arbitro che truccava le partite”  Chiamarsi Bomber
  5. Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Monaco truccata dall’arbitro: è scandalo  Stop and Goal
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News

Calcio: polemiche Dortmund-Bayern, Bellingham accusa arbitro

(ANSA-AFP) – DORTMUND (GERMANIA), 05 DIC – Il giovane attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, ieri sera, dopo il big-match perso contro il Bayern Monaco, ha lanciato accuse di truff ...

DORTMUND (GERMANIA), 05 DIC - Il giovane attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, ieri sera, dopo il big-match perso contro il Bayern Monaco, ha lanciato accuse di truffa all'arbitro ...
