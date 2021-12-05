Polemiche Dortmund - Bayern | Bellingham accusa arbitro

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Polemiche Dortmund

Lo stesso allenatore del Borussia, Marco Rose, è stato espulso dal campo dopo avere attaccato l'arbitro. 5 dicembre 2021Già, perché al termine della partita che il suo Borussiaha perso per 3 - 2 con il Bayern, ... In parte per un record che ha fatto registrare con le sue giocate, in parte per le...(ANSA-AFP) – DORTMUND (GERMANIA), 05 DIC – Il giovane attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, ieri sera, dopo il big-match perso contro il Bayern Monaco, ha lanciato accuse di truff ...DORTMUND (GERMANIA), 05 DIC - Il giovane attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, ieri sera, dopo il big-match perso contro il Bayern Monaco, ha lanciato accuse di truffa all'arbitro ...