Panah Panahi’s ‘Hit The Road’ Wins Singapore Film Festival’s Silver Screen Award (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) Iranian first Film “Hit The Road,” directed by Panah Panahi, was named the winner of the Silver Screen Award for best Film. The prizes were announced on the final Saturday of the Singapore International Film Festival. Silver Screen Awards 2021: Winners Best Film “Hit The Road” dir. Panah Panahi (Iran) Best Director P.S. Vinothraj for L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Panah Panahi’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Panah Panahi’s