Advertising

infobetting : Tottenham-Norwich (5 dicembre, ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici - ItaliaFpl : Adesso è in arrivo Tottenham-Norwich e soprattutto una grande striscia di calendario per il Manchester United mentr… - larocri76 : RT @notiziasportiva: Dopo la vittoria contro il Brentford di ieri sera, il #Tottenham cerca il terzo successo di fila nella sfida di domeni… - notiziasportiva : Dopo la vittoria contro il Brentford di ieri sera, il #Tottenham cerca il terzo successo di fila nella sfida di dom… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tottenham Norwich

Il Veggente News

Turno positivo anche per il, che ha prevalso sul Brentford. Risultati Premier League giornata 14 Newcastle -City 1 - 1 61' Wilson , 79' Pukki Leeds - Crystal Palace 1 - 0 90+4' ......deve fare i conti con i problemi in fase offensiva: la squadra del tecnico salentino ha fin qui segnato solo 11 reti ed è il secondo peggior attacco della Premier League - solo il...West Ham United currently sit 4th in the Premier League table after a stellar start to the campaign, beating the likes of big six sides Liverpool and Tottenham. However the Hammers have lost their ...Spurs face Norwich on Sunday following two wins and a draw in the Premier League since the Italian took charge.