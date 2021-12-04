Tottenham-Norwich (5 dicembre, ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) Dall’avvento di Antonio Conte nel nord di Londra il Tottenham in casa ha sempre vinto, anche se resta la macchia della sconfitta in Conference League contro i modesti sloveni del NS Mura. Anche il Norwich ha un nuovo allenatore, quel Dean Smith approdato nell’Anglia orientale dopo aver perso il lavoro all’Aston Villa, e che è InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Premier League, lo United stende l'Arsenal nell'infrasettimanale. Chelsea al comandoTurno positivo anche per il Tottenham , che ha prevalso sul Brentford. Risultati Premier League giornata 14 Newcastle - Norwich City 1 - 1 61' Wilson , 79' Pukki Leeds - Crystal Palace 1 - 0 90+4' ...
Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo da urlo: doppietta e 801 tra i professionisti...Tottenham deve fare i conti con i problemi in fase offensiva: la squadra del tecnico salentino ha fin qui segnato solo 11 reti ed è il secondo peggior attacco della Premier League - solo il Norwich ...
Tottenham-Norwich, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici Il Veggente News
London derbies, congested Christmas period and tiring players… Will December define West Ham’s season?West Ham United currently sit 4th in the Premier League table after a stellar start to the campaign, beating the likes of big six sides Liverpool and Tottenham. However the Hammers have lost their ...
Antonio Conte calls on Tottenham to maintain push for a place in the top fourSpurs face Norwich on Sunday following two wins and a draw in the Premier League since the Italian took charge.
