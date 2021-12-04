The Metal Men: Ron Clements e John Musker al lavoro sul film animato della DC (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) Le leggende dell'animazione Ron Clements e John Musker stanno sviluppando il film animato The Metal Men, tratto dai fumetti della DC. The Metal Men diventerà un film animato che espanderà il DC Universe grazie alla collaborazione con le leggende del settore Ron Clements e John Musker, già autori di successi come La Sirenetta e Aladdin. Il progetto tratto dai fumetti sarà prodotto da Warner Animation Group con il sostegno di Allison Abbate, già nel team di La sposa cadavere e Il gigante di ferro. Ron Clements e John Musker collaboreranno con Celeste Ballard, sceneggiatrice di Space Jam - New Legends per sviluppare The ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) Le leggende dell'animazione Ronstanno sviluppando ilTheMen, tratto dai fumettiDC. TheMen diventerà unche espanderà il DC Universe grazie alla collaborazione con le leggende del settore Ron, già autori di successi come La Sirenetta e Aladdin. Il progetto tratto dai fumetti sarà prodotto da Warner Animation Group con il sostegno di Allison Abbate, già nel team di La sposa cadavere e Il gigante di ferro. Roncollaboreranno con Celeste Ballard, sceneggiatrice di Space Jam - New Legends per sviluppare The ...

