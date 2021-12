Advertising

esports247_it : Team Pacquiao GG, la leggenda della boxe Manny Pacquiao lancia il suo team esports -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Team Pacquiao

La Repubblica

AMONG the content creators who will form the core of Team Pacquiao GG — the retired boxer and current presidential aspirant’s new esports venture — is Elyson “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza. According to the ...Retired boxing champions Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. may soon face off again — in a different ring.