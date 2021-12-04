Southampton-Brighton 3 dicembre | ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Advertising

BetItaliaWeb : ????????????????Pronostici Premier League: le sfide di Leicester e West Ham -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Southampton Brighton

Infobetting

... West Ham 24, Arsenal 23, Tottenham 22*, Manchester United 21, Wolverhampton 21,19, Leicester City 19, Crystal Palace 16, Brentford 16, Aston Villa 16, Everton 15, Leeds 15,15, ...Dal 1 dicembre si sfideranno un bel po' di squadre, come il Chelsea con il Watford, o il West Ham con. Non mancheranno le sfide sul campo di calcio tra Wolves e Burnley,e ...Leeds welcome Brentford to Elland Road this weekend knowing a win could put them as high as 11th in the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the clash full of confidence following their ...Ralf Rangnick has started work as the interim manager at Man Utd and his coaching influences can already be seen in the Premier League.