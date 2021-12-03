Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03-12-2021 ore 19:45 (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Viabilità DEL 3 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 19:35 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI DALLA SALA OPERATIVA DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’ SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio INIZIAMO DALLA Roma FIUMICINO PER SEGNALARE CODE PER TRAFFICO, NELLE DUE CARREGGIATE ALTEZZA VIA DELLA MAGLIANA SUL RACCORDO IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA, SI STA IN CODA TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E SALARIA E TRA NOMENTANA E PRENESTINA IN CARREGGIATA OPPOSTA COD EA TRATTI TRA LE USCITE LAURENTINA E APPIA PERMANGONO CODE SULLA PONTINA PER UN PREDCEDENTE INCIDENTE TRA POMEZIA E LO SVINCOLO DELLA VIA LAURENTINA IN DIREZIONE DI LATINA SPOSTIAMOCI SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA Roma TERAMO CI SONO CODE A TRATTI IN USCITA TRA PORTONACCIO E IL RACCORDO SULLO STESSO TRATTO MA IN COMPLANARE UN INCIDENTE COMPLICA LA SITUAZIONE ALTEZZA TOR CERVARA SEMPRE IN USCITA ALTRE CODE A ... Leggi su romadailynews (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021)DEL 3 DICEMBREORE 19:35 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI DALLA SALA OPERATIVA DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’ SERVIZIO DELLAINIZIAMO DALLAFIUMICINO PER SEGNALARE CODE PER TRAFFICO, NELLE DUE CARREGGIATE ALTEZZA VIA DELLA MAGLIANA SUL RACCORDO IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA, SI STA IN CODA TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E SALARIA E TRA NOMENTANA E PRENESTINA IN CARREGGIATA OPPOSTA COD EA TRATTI TRA LE USCITE LAURENTINA E APPIA PERMANGONO CODE SULLA PONTINA PER UN PREDCEDENTE INCIDENTE TRA POMEZIA E LO SVINCOLO DELLA VIA LAURENTINA IN DIREZIONE DI LATINA SPOSTIAMOCI SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLATERAMO CI SONO CODE A TRATTI IN USCITA TRA PORTONACCIO E IL RACCORDO SULLO STESSO TRATTO MA IN COMPLANARE UN INCIDENTE COMPLICA LA SITUAZIONE ALTEZZA TOR CERVARA SEMPRE IN USCITA ALTRE CODE A ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Viabilità Roma Gualtieri: Ponte dell'Industria riaperto al traffico entro dieci giorni Lo rende noto il Sindaco di Roma, Roberto Gualtieri. "Entro 10 giorni - ha aggiunto il Sindaco - ...sforzo possibile per ridurre i tempi e riconsegnare ai cittadini un'opera strategica per la viabilità ...

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03 - 12 - 2021 ore 17:45 VIABILITÀ DEL 3 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 17:35 MARCO CILUFFO BEN TROVATI ALL'ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL ... SERVIZIO DELLA REGIONE LAZIO, IN STUDIO MARCO CILUFFO IN APERTURA TRAFFICO INTENSO SULL AUTOSTRADA A1 ROMA ...

