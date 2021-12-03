Venture Global and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announce Proposed CP2 LNG Export Facility (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announced the company will invest more than $10 billion to develop a fourth LNG Export Facility in the State of Louisiana. The new project, CP2 LNG ("CP2") will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to Venture Global's first Facility, Calcasieu Pass. This Announcement brings Venture Global's total planned capital investment in the State of Louisiana to more than $20 billion. CP2 will result in thousands of good paying jobs and an estimated $2 billion in new local revenue during the life of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announced the company will invest more than $10 billion to develop a fourth LNG Export Facility in the State of Louisiana. The new project, CP2 LNG ("CP2") will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to Venture Global's first Facility, Calcasieu Pass. This Announcement brings Venture Global's total planned capital investment in the State of Louisiana to more than $20 billion. CP2 will result in thousands of good paying jobs and an estimated $2 billion in new local revenue during the life of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Venture Global
Harris Williams Advises TPC Training on its Sale to American Safety Council... founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions ... Israel - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - IDE Technologies, a global leader in water treatment solutions, ...
Venture Global and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announce Proposed CP2 LNG Export FacilityARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Today, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the company will invest more than $10 billion to develop a fourth LNG export facility in the State of Louisiana. The new project, ...
Cina-Usa: Sinopec firma accordo con Venture Global Lng - Dalla Cina ANSA Nuova Europa
Venture Global and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announce Proposed CP2 LNG Export FacilityToday, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the company will invest more than $10 billion to develop a fourth LNG export facility in the State of Louisiana. The new ...
Porsche invests in German startup aiming to be a one-stop shop for carbon neutral homesPorsche’s venture arm has taken a minority stake in 1Komma5, a five-month-old German startup aiming to offer households everything needed for a carbon neutral home, including energy storage, charging ...
Venture GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Venture Global