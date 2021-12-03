GTA Online: domina il sottosuolo nell’evento Traffico d’armiFor Honor Anno 5 Stagione 4: Frozen Shores, disponibile dal 9 dicembreThe Sims 4 e Stefan Cooke lanciano nuovi lookApex Legends: Evento Reveal Collezione PredoniCrocs Classic Clog K Unisex Zoccoli Bambini -50% Sconti e OfferteDLink4Me: nuova promozione smart regala Amazon Fire TV StickAssetto Corsa Competizione - Nuovo trailer Gen9 Spinning in the RainIl Farming Simulator League si disputerà questo weekendGeForce NOW abbonamenti RTX 3080 in Europa e 20 nuovi giochiSuper green pass : ecco le regole in zona bianca gialla arancione e ...Ultime Blog

Venture Global and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announce Proposed CP2 LNG Export Facility

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel ...

Venture Global and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announce Proposed CP2 LNG Export Facility (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announced the company will invest more than $10 billion to develop a fourth LNG Export Facility in the State of Louisiana. The new project, CP2 LNG ("CP2") will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to Venture Global's first Facility, Calcasieu Pass. This Announcement brings Venture Global's total planned capital investment in the State of Louisiana to more than $20 billion. CP2 will result in thousands of good paying jobs and an estimated $2 billion in new local revenue during the life of ...
