The Lord of the Rings | Gollum sarà ai The Game Awards?

The Lord
Daedalic ha pubblicato un sibillino tweet, che lascia suppore la presenza di The Lord of the Rings: ...

Daedalic ha pubblicato un sibillino tweet, che lascia suppore la presenza di The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ai The Game Awards Come sempre i The Game Awards sono caratterizzati da un mix di annunci, capaci di spaziare dalle presentazioni inedite agli approfondimenti di titoli già annunciati. E proprio in quest'ultima categoria potrebbe ricadere The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, che stando ad un tweet comparso sull'account ufficiale di Daedalic, potrebbe essere tra i protagonisti della kermesse tenuta da Geoff Keighley. Ovviamente per avere certezze definitive in merito dovremo attendere la prossima settimana, e più precisamente il 9 Dicembre, giorno in cui avrà luogo la celebre manifestazione.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sarà ai The Game Awards 2021 probabilmente con un nuovo trailer

Fin dalla sua apparizione durante l'ultimo Nacon Connect, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ha preferito nascondersi nell'ombra, aspettando il momento giusto per mostrarsi di nuovo. E questo momento, sarà durante i The Game Awards 2021 , almeno secondo l'account ...
