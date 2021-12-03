The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sarà ai The Game Awards? (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Daedalic ha pubblicato un sibillino tweet, che lascia suppore la presenza di The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ai The Game Awards Come sempre i The Game Awards sono caratterizzati da un mix di annunci, capaci di spaziare dalle presentazioni inedite agli approfondimenti di titoli già annunciati. E proprio in quest’ultima categoria potrebbe ricadere The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, che stando ad un tweet comparso sull’account ufficiale di Daedalic, potrebbe essere tra i protagonisti della kermesse tenuta da Geoff Keighley. Ovviamente per avere certezze definitive in merito dovremo attendere la prossima settimana, e più precisamente il 9 Dicembre, giorno in cui avrà luogo la celebre manifestazione. The Lord ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Daedalic ha pubblicato un sibillino tweet, che lascia suppore la presenza di Theof theai TheCome sempre i Thesono caratterizzati da un mix di annunci, capaci di spaziare dalle presentazioni inedite agli approfondimenti di titoli già annunciati. E proprio in quest’ultima categoria potrebbe ricadere Theof the, che stando ad un tweet comparso sull’account ufficiale di Daedalic, potrebbe essere tra i protagonisti della kermesse tenuta da Geoff Keighley. Ovviamente per avere certezze definitive in merito dovremo attendere la prossima settimana, e più precisamente il 9 Dicembre, giorno in cui avrà luogo la celebre manifestazione. The...

