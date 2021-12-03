Newcastle-Burnley 4 dicembre | ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Advertising

sportli26181512 : Newcastle, il no del Burnley per il difensore: Il Burnley ha fatto sapere che non vuole privarsi di James Tarkowski… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Newcastle Burnley

Infobetting

...non ha però messo ko i Gunners che hanno subito rialzato la testa battendo 2 - 0 ilnel ... perché Kane e compagni hanno potuto godere di un turno di riposo dopo che la sfida contro il...Commenta per primo Ilha fatto sapere che non vuole privarsi di James Tarkowski nel mercato di gennaio. Lo scrive Football Insider e aggiunge che ilè molto interessato al difensore inglese e non si ...Speaking of which… This clash of the heavyweights on Saturday represents a quite shocking stats state of affairs, as between the two clubs, in 27 Premier League matches this season they have only won ...John Barnes has admitted Newcastle United need to get their recruitment right in January after a poor start to the Premier League ...