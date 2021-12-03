Birdie! Luna! See Celebrity Kids Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) These sweeties aretheir shots! Ciara, Chrissy Teigen and moreparents have taken theirto get their-19s amid the pandemic. The Grammy winner was at the White House promoting vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds in November 2021 when her son, Win, crashed the event. The little one crawled around the podium as she spoke. While the toddler has not received his dose due to his age and CDC recommendations, the “1, 2 Step” singer’s other son, Future, has been vaccinated. “He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” the songwriter said of the experience at the time. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well. I think ...