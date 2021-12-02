The Axis Unseen: annunciato il nuovo survival horror di Nate Purkeypile (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) annunciato in queste ore The Axis Unseen. survival horror dalle musiche metal e dall’atmosfera fantasy sviluppato dal lead artist di Fallout 76 Nate Purkeypile, storico collaboratore in casa Bethesda, ha annunciato recentemente lo sviluppo di The Axis Unseen. Nate ha lavorato in precedenza a moltissimi progetti di alto profilo, tra i quali il leggendario Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4 e Fallout 76 in qualità di lead artist. Il titolo si è mostrato per la prima volta tramite un breve trailer e alcuni screenshot in game. Andiamo a vedere insieme quello che sembra a prima vista un progetto molto particolare. annunciato a sorpresa The Axis Unseen, ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021)in queste ore Thedalle musiche metal e dall’atmosfera fantasy sviluppato dal lead artist di Fallout 76, storico collaboratore in casa Bethesda, harecentemente lo sviluppo di Theha lavorato in precedenza a moltissimi progetti di alto profilo, tra i quali il leggendario Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4 e Fallout 76 in qualità di lead artist. Il titolo si è mostrato per la prima volta tramite un breve trailer e alcuni screenshot in game. Andiamo a vedere insieme quello che sembra a prima vista un progetto molto particolare.a sorpresa The, ...

