ilooda' s 2021 Billboard Advertisement Drew Asia' s Attention

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading medical device manufacturer ...

South Korea's leading medical device manufacturer ilooda launched a worldwide Billboard advertising campaign to promote its 2021 rebranding-slogan of Desired Life Design Company. The out-of-home advertising campaign took place at Times Square in New York, USA, Yunika Vision in Shinjuku, Japan, Queensway in Singapore, Plaza Atrium in Jakarta, Indonesia, SHOWDC in Bangkok, Thailand and Cheongdam-dong in Seoul, South Korea. Under the theme of Transcending Beyond Skin, the global advertising campaign is targeting international patients who always strive to become more beautiful and healthier with ilooda. The Advertisement Drew Attention as it was designed and directed by director Cha, Seok-ho of ...
