Fulham-Bournemouth 3 dicembre | ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Il Fulham, primo in classifica con 43 punti, ospita a Craven Cottage il Bournemouth, secondo a quota ...

Fulham-Bournemouth (3 dicembre, ore 20:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) Il Fulham, primo in classifica con 43 punti, ospita a Craven Cottage il Bournemouth, secondo a quota 42. La partita presenta due dei tre migliori marcatori del campionato, Aleksandar Mitrovic e Dominic Solanke, con 35 (20+15) gol in campionato messi a segno dai due. Come spiegheremo più avanti però, la situazione di classifica è tale InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
...00 INDONESIA LIGA 1 Persik Kediri - Persita 2 - 0 (Finale) PSIS Semarang - PSS Sleman 1 - 2 (Finale) Persija Jakarta - Persikabo 1973 1 - 0 (*) INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Fulham - Bournemouth 20:45 ...

Grande interesse in Inghilterra per Fulham - Bournemouth che per il momento hanno fatto il vuoto in Championship, tra di loro c'è un punto di distanza e le altre sono sperse. Il dettaglio importante? ...
QPR are preparing for yet another important Championship tie, with the Rs clashing with Stoke City this Sunday at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium.

It's three wins on the spin and third in the league for QPR, just threatening to start really kicking into gear ahead of a televised Sunday clash with fellow contenders, but injury-ravaged, Stoke City ...
