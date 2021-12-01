Alexa, fammi parlare con Babbo NataleNatale 2021 alternativo con giochi da tavolo e videogamesDreams - aggiornamento rende creazione piu` facileKnockout City nella stagione 4 arrivano gli alieni Hunting Simulator 2 è ora disponibile su StadiaNHL 22 - nuovo abbigliamento streetwear STAPLE e Sherwood Hockey Warzone Pacific: la nuova mappa Caldera arriva l'8 dicembreStarfield - Nel campo stellare: una ricerca incessanteFarming Simulator 22: già vendute più di 1,5 milioni di copie in una ...Gli hard disk si estingueranno? Per Toshiba decisamente noUltime Blog

NEOM and Volocopter establish joint venture to create the world's first bespoke public eVTOL mobility system

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOM, the smart and sustainable regional ...

NEOM and Volocopter establish joint venture to create the world's first bespoke public eVTOL mobility system (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) - NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 NEOM, the smart and sustainable regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia and Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility, have established a joint venture (JV) company to design, implement, and operate the world's first bespoke public vertical mobility system in NEOM. Air taxi and vertical logistics services will be fully integrated with the overall multi-modal and zero-emission public transit system in NEOM. The JV will be the sole operator of initial public transit routes across NEOM, while enabling an open ...
Rally, i fratelli aquilani Totani alla Dakar 2022

... con il supporto della Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. La gara inizierà ad Ha'il e terminerà a Jeddah, attraversando i Canyon e le scogliere nella regione di Neom, passando per la costa ...

I fratelli aquilani Totani alla Dakar, all'equipaggio arriva il sostegno della Regione

... con il supporto della Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. La gara inizierà ad Ha'il e terminerà a Jeddah, attraversando i Canyon e le scogliere nella regione di Neom, passando per la costa ...
Why the Luster on Once-Vaunted ‘Smart Cities’ Is Fading

Smart cities” built from scratch have so far failed to live up to their much-hyped promise. Some critics argue that rather than grafting a new city onto the landscape, it is better to integrate ...
