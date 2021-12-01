Jennifer Coolidge Wants More ‘Romance and Sex’ In ‘White Lotus’ Season 2

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, which focused on the misadventures of the rich and famous on vacation at a ritzy Hawaiian resort named The White Lotus. The firstfeatured an ensemble cast that included White’s bestie, alongside Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney and. Each of the actors played a character that carelessly wreaked havoc over the tropical island. Their misdeeds included everything from apathy to accidental murder — the prelude to the latter was a CGI ...