Wolverhampton-Burnley (1 dicembre, ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) Il Wolverhampton torna al Molineux dove ha conquistato nove punti su nove nelle ultime tre uscite battendo Newcastle (2-1), Everton (2-1) e West Ham (1-0). I tempi bui di agosto e settembre sembrano lontani per la formazione guidata da Bruno Lage che ha perso una sola volta nelle ultime otto issandosi fino al sesto posto InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
... Wolverhampton 20, Tottenham 19*, Manchester United 18, Brighton 18, Leicester City 18, Crystal Palace 16, Brentford 16, Aston Villa 16, Everton 15, Southampton 14, Watford 13, Leeds 12, Burnley 9*, ...

Questi tutti i risultati: Leicester - Chelsea 0 - 3 Newcastle - Brentford 3 - 3 Burnley - Crystal Palace 3 - 3 Aston Villa - Brighton 2 - 0 Watford - Manchester United 4 - 1 Wolverhampton - West Ham ...
