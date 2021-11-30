RISULTATI: SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #32 30.11.2021 (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) I RISULTATI del 32° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Twitch della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: – Darko batte Ivan Lacroix Tag Team Match – Leon Chiro & Marcus Valentine battono Alex Sheridan & Emanuel El Gringo – Bon Giovanni batte Nico Inverardi Leggi su zonawrestling
SIW Ultimo Round 2021 – Risultati dell’eventoSIW Ultimo Round 2021: tutti i risultati dell'ultimo Main Show della Scuola Italiana Wrestling, andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a Cascina.
