RISULTATI | SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #32 30 11 2021

RISULTATI SIW
I RISULTATI del 32° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Twitch della SIW) ...

Commenta
RISULTATI: SIW Tuesday Night System Episode #32 30.11.2021 (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) I RISULTATI del 32° puntata del nuovo Webshow della SIW (visibile sul Canale Twitch della SIW) andato in scena Martedì: – Darko batte Ivan Lacroix Tag Team Match – Leon Chiro & Marcus Valentine battono Alex Sheridan & Emanuel El Gringo – Bon Giovanni batte Nico Inverardi
RISULTATI: SIW Ultimo Round 20.11.2021  Zona Wrestling

SIW Ultimo Round 2021 – Risultati dell’evento

SIW Ultimo Round 2021: tutti i risultati dell'ultimo Main Show della Scuola Italiana Wrestling, andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a Cascina.
